FHP: Highway 20 wreck on New Year's Eve between SUV, pickup truck leaves one dead

A collision between a sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on New Year's Eve in Leon County claimed the life of the SUV's driver, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The driver, a 36-year-old Midway man, had pulled out onto Highway 20 from Ravensview Drive into the path of the pickup shortly after 5:30 p.m.

The SUV "rolled onto its top and back on its tires," an FHP press release said. The pickup truck "was forced sideways."

The SUV driver was pronounced dead on scene; the FHP said he was not wearing a seatbelt. The driver of the pickup, a 51-year-old Tallahassee man, received minor injuries, according to the release.

FHP does not identify victims of traffic wrecks in news releases, with a spokesperson explaining that "it is not appropriate to include the names of parties involved in a crash prior to next of kin being notified."

