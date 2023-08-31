FHP intercepts stolen car in St. Johns; 3 people arrested

St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a stolen car in the area of International Golf Parkway and World Commerce Parkway.

With the help of Florida Highway Patrol, they were able to find the car and take three people into custody, Kimberly Lowman, Solomon Hansbury, and Jerrod Terry.

When officers looked inside the car, a large amount of new merchandise was found in the car.

A Real Time Intelligence Center analyst recognized Hansbury as a suspect in many retail thefts in St. Johns County. Property Crimes Unit was also called to the scene to take a look at the items that were taken.

Lowman was arrested and charged with DUI, possession of a controlled substance, operating a vehicle with revoked DL, and grand theft motor vehicle, and theft.

Hansbury was arrested and charged with two counts of grand theft.

Terry was arrested in reference to an active warrant out of another jurisdiction.

