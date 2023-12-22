FHP: Interstate 10 crash in Madison County claims life of Orlando woman, 85

Troopers didn't release any other details, saying the crash was under investigation.

An 85-year-old Orlando woman died early Friday when the SUV she was riding in crashed into a tow truck on the shoulder of Interstate 10 in Madison County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The 64-year-old driver was seriously injured, the FHP added. Both were wearing seatbelts.

The tow truck driver was outside the vehicle when the wreck happened shortly after 3 a.m. near mile marker 244; he was not hurt.

Troopers didn't release any other details, saying the crash was under investigation.

FHP does not identify victims of traffic wrecks in news releases, with a spokesperson explaining "it is not appropriate to include the names of parties involved in a crash prior to next of kin being notified." The press release said, however, that next of kin had been notified.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FHP: Orlando woman, 85, dies in Interstate 10 crash in Madison County