FHP investigating deadly crash on Beachline in Orange County
The Florida Highway Patrol was investigating a deadly crash Wednesday morning on the Beachline Expressway.
The crash was reported at 9:15 a.m. in the westbound lanes of State Road 528 near mile marker 18, which is west of Innovation Way.
Lanes are blocked in the area.
