FHP investigating fatal motorcycle crash Wednesday night near Baseline Road

A 48-year-old Ocala man died at a local hospital following a motorcycle crash on Wednesday night, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.

Here's what we know:

When did the crash happen?

Law enforcement officials said they were dispatched to the crash Wednesday at 7:16 p.m. and arrived at 7:23 p.m.

Where did the crash happen?

On Southeast 38th Street, near Baseline Road.

FHP officials said this newer model Can-Am Ryker crashed Wednesday night along Southeast 38th Street. The man riding the bike died at a local hospital.

Family deaths: Marion man's brother, son died 2 weeks apart in motorcycle crashes: 'It's like a punch in the stomach'

What led to the crash?

FHP officials are still investigating the cause of the crash. They said the victim's body was found on the north side of Southeast 38th Street. A newer model black Can-Am Ryker was on the opposite side of the same roadway. The front of the three-wheel bike was damaged.

Traffic deaths

Wednesday's death was the second since Monday and the 84th in Marion County for the year. That number does not include deaths in the cities of Ocala, Belleview and Dunnellon. Last year, the FHP recorded 99 traffic fatalities in Marion County.

Contact Austin L. Miller at austin.miller@starbanner.com or @almillerosb

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Ocala man dies in motorcycle crash on Southeast 38th Street