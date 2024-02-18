FHP investigating second hit-and-run fatality in three days

A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash, the second in three days in Marion County. Both crashes occurred at opposite ends of the county and law enforcement officials need assistance in finding the drivers.

Here's what we know about the incident:

What time was the crash called in? It was reported at 8:30 a.m. Sunday. Authorities think it could've occurred overnight. They're still investigating the case.

Which agency is conducting the investigation? Florida Highway Patrol.

What happened? FHP officials said the vehicle, believed to be a sport utility vehicle, was traveling north in the northbound lane of County Road 25A or Gainesville Road. The pedestrian was in the area of the roadside at the east shoulder of the roadway. Officials said the SUV hit the pedestrian. The vehicle left the scene. Troopers said a motorists was driving by the area early Sunday morning, saw the victim, and called authorities.

Any information about the victim? Law enforcement officials said the pedestrian was 47, from Ocala, and lives in the area.

Any additional information about the SUV? No, troopers are trying to gather more details about the vehicle.

A van from the Medical Examiner's Office

Where was the crash? Along NW Gainesville Road, just north of NW 100th Place.

When was the other hit-and-run? On Friday night. Highway patrol officials were at the scene of another hit-and-run fatality in the 6800 block of County Road 314. A man riding a bicycle on the roadway was struck by a vehicle that also left. Troopers are continuing their investigation in that case.

Bicyclist killed: FHP troopers searching for driver that hit and killed bicyclist on CR 314

Other traffic deaths? 13 people have lost their lives in Marion County since the beginning of the year. That figure does not include numbers from the cities of Ocala, Belleview or Dunnellon. In 2023, FHP officials recorded 92 traffic deaths.

Who should anyone call if they have information about the crash? The Ocala FHP office at (352)512-6630, Crime Stoppers at (352)368-STOP, or www.ocalacrimestoppers.com.

