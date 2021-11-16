FHP: Jensen Beach driver hits, kills man standing on Florida's Turnpike

A Jensen Beach man hit and killed a man standing in the traffic lane on Florida's Turnpike in Palm Beach County, Florida Highway Patrol troopers said.

FHP investigators said the man who died, a 49-year-old of Lake Park, was standing in the right northbound lane of the turnpike as the Jensen Beach man approached in an SUV.

The Jensen Beach man, 38, was driving north and was unable to avoid the pedestrian and crashed into him, according to FHP.

The Lake Park man was pronounced dead at the scene, FHP investigators said.

FHP did not release the names of those involved in the crash, citing Marsy’s Law, passed in 2018.

Introduced in memory of a young woman murdered by her ex-boyfriend, Marsy’s Law was created to offer crime victims a slate of rights, including protecting them and their families from harassment by their attackers.

Some law enforcement officials have interpreted the statute as applying to any victim, as well as to law enforcement officers being entitled to privacy and having their identity protected.

Mauricio La Plante is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm focusing on Martin County. Follow him on Twitter @mslaplantenews or email him at Mauricio.LaPlante@tcpalm.com.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Jensen Beach driver hits and kills man on Turnpike in Palm Beach County