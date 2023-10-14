FHP: Lakeland woman killed in crash involving stolen truck, police searching for driver
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. - On Saturday morning, one person was killed in a crash involving a stolen pickup truck, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The incident occurred at around 8:40 a.m.
FHP says a Lakeland man was driving a Ford pickup truck, towing a utility trailer on Clinton Avenue in Dade City, when he lost control of the vehicle.
READ: TPD: 2 men arrested after police find drugs, guns and almost $40,000 during investigation
As a result, the truck struck a utility pole before colliding with a fence and overturning.
The driver of the truck fled the scene, according to FHP.
His passenger, a 30-year-old Lakeland woman, was taken to a nearby hospital, where she passed away due to her injuries, FHP said.
READ: Social media posts may have prompted deadly Spring Hill home invasion: Sheriff
FHP says the truck was stolen from Zephyrhills.
Anyone with information regarding this case is being asked to call the Florida Highway Patrol at *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.