FHP finds, arrests driver who they say ran over, killed motorcyclist on Beach Blvd. in Jacksonville

Florida Highway Patrol has found and arrested the driver of an SUV who they say hit two motorcyclists, running one over and killing him, on Beach Boulevard Thursday evening.

FHP identified the suspect as Edwin Rumaldo Almendares Amaya.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office online Inmate Information Search, Almendares Amaya, 36, is facing the following felony charges:

Vehicular homicide of human being - fail to give or render aid

Crash - Leaving scene on public or private property without rendering aid

Operating without a drivers license causing death or serious bodily injury

Late Thursday night, FHP posted on Twitter graphic video showing the incident.

⚠️ ⚠️WARNING! Graphic Video. ⚠️⚠️



Investigators are seeking this vehicle for a hit and run fatality. Black Tahoe strikes two motorcycles and then flees the scene. Please call with any information. pic.twitter.com/1gZ5qFWblO — FHPJacksonville (@FHPJacksonville) May 26, 2023

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

According to the crash report, at around 7:12 p.m., two motorcycles were slowing in the center lane of westbound Beach Boulevard, just east of Tamaya Boulevard. At the same time, an older model black Chevrolet Tahoe was approaching the motorcycles from the rear.

The Tahoe failed to stop and collided with both motorcycles, completely running one over, before running the red light and fleeing the scene.

The motorcyclist who was completely run over, a 28-year-old man from Jacksonville, was pronounced dead at the hospital. The other motorcyclist, a 36-year-old man, suffered minor injuries.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Family members of the man who died said his name is Lester Bagaligog and he went by the name Nico. The family also told Action News Jax that this was a case of road rage.

The two motorcyclists had just left dinner, the family said.

Anyone with information or additional video of the incident is encouraged to call FHP at 904-695-4000.

Read: JSO investigating stabbing death at a Hillcrest neighborhood apartment

Read: Middleburg ‘master groomer’ accused of forcing teen girl to have sex with men on video, FDLE says

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.