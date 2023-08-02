FHP makes arrest after driver of stranded vehicle, 66, dies in hit-and-run crash along I-95

WEST PALM BEACH — A 26-year-old man is facing multiple charges following a crash on northbound Interstate 95 that killed a stranded motorist early Saturday in West Palm Beach, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Investigators say Walter Velasquez Perez was driving the 2008 Honda Civic that struck a 66-year-old man standing on the shoulder of the highway shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday, north of Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard.

An FHP report made public this week did not disclose the name or place of residence of the person who died.

A witness told troopers that Velasquez Perez got out of the vehicle after crashing into a tree and ran. According to his arrest report, Velasquez Perez walked about 8 miles north to his Palm Beach Gardens-area home after fleeing the crash scene.

He faces charges of negligent manslaughter, hit-and-run involving a death and driving without license.

Tow-truck operator recalls Honda driver fleeing scene

During a hearing Sunday at the Palm Beach County Jail, Circuit Judge Kathleen Kroll set Velasquez Perez's bail at $30,000 and ordered that he be placed on in-house arrest with an ankle monitor upon his release. Records showed that Velasquez Perez was still in custody as of Wednesday morning.

Kroll also assigned a public defender to the case. As a policy, the county Public Defender's Office does not comment on open cases.

According to the arrest report, the 66-year-old was attending to his disabled vehicle when, for reasons unknown, the Honda Civic traveled onto the shoulder and struck him.

After the crash, the Honda continued in a northeasterly direction and struck a tree. The older man died at the scene.

A tow-truck driver told investigators he saw the Honda crash while responding to a report of a disabled black Infiniti SUV and approached the Civic to check on its driver.

The tow-truck driver described seeing a younger man begging to be removed from the scene. He stated that Honda's driver then got out of the vehicle and ran away.

The Honda driver smelled strongly of an alcoholic beverage, the tow-truck driver told investigators.

Man said cellphone died, so he ran home to seek help

Investigators located Velasquez Perez that morning at his home near Northlake Boulevard and Interstate 95. He confirmed he was driving and told troopers he swerved to avoid a crash after seeing traffic stopped ahead of him.

Velasquez Perez said the battery on his cellphone was dead and that he left the scene to call for help. He said he walked home but did not immediately call for assistance because his phone was still dead. A trooper noted that Velasquez Perez still smelled of alcohol, more than four hours after the crash.

Velasquez Perez told troopers he drank three beers prior to driving but that he was not intoxicated at the the time of the crash, according to his arrest report.

Since 2020, FHP has not identified victims in fatal crashes in its media reports. It said it stopped doing so to comply with a 2018 amendment to the state constitution allowing either crime victims or their families the right to withhold their names from public reports.

