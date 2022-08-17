FHP: Man arrested for DUI in 2020 crash that killed 1 woman, injured another in St. Johns County

A man was arrested for DUI in a 2020 crash that killed one woman and injured another, the Florida Highway Patrol said Wednesday.

In addition to DUI, David Anthony Petrzala was arrested for leaving the scene of a crash involving death and serious injury, FHP said.

Great investigative work by Troop G THI units has landed David Anthony Petrzala in St. Johns County Jail for numerous charges. Petrzala was arrested for DUI causing death and serious injury and Leaving Scene involving death and serious injury. $400,000 bond. pic.twitter.com/38i1cKaCI7 — FHPJacksonville (@FHPJacksonville) August 17, 2022

St. Johns County’s online jail log also shows that Petrzala, 65, is also facing a charge of vehicular manslaughter.

FHP said Petrzala was under the influence on U.S. 1 on Sept. 2, 2020, when he rear-ended a vehicle, causing it to overturn. The crash killed one woman and seriously injured another.

Petrzala is being held in the St. Johns County Jail on a $400,000 bond.

