FHP: Man arrested after stealing BMW, leading Bay County law enforcement on high-speed chase

Florida Highway Patrol officials announced that a Georgia man was arrested after he allegedly stole a 2022 gray BMW and led Bay County law enforcement on a high-speed chase into Jackson County on Saturday afternoon.

BAY COUNTY — Florida Highway Patrol officials said a man was arrested on Saturday afternoon after he allegedly stole a 2022 gray BMW and sent Bay County law enforcement on a high-speed chase into Jackson County.

Daquan Jamel Johnson, 31 years old from Columbus, Georgia, was charged with felony fleeing and eluding. He was booked into the Jackson County Jail.

Florida Highway Patrol officials announced that a Georgia man was arrested after he allegedly stole a 2022 gray BMW and led Bay County law enforcement on a high-speed chase into Jackson County on Saturday afternoon.

Recent accident: Louisiana man killed in head-on collision going wrong way on U.S. 231

Drug bust: Police seize enough fentanyl to kill three-fourths of Panama City’s population

According to officials, Tallahassee Regional Communication Center received notification of a stolen vehicle traveling east on the Hathaway Bridge from the Panama City Beach Police Department. Two Florida Highway Patrol troopers were able to intercept the vehicle at U.S. 231 and County Road 2321.

The vehicle accelerated to a high rate of speed and continued north before the troopers were able to activate their emergency lights and sirens. The Florida Highway Patrol attempted to overtake the vehicle but, due to traffic, were unsuccessful. The stolen vehicle continued north where the two troopers at a safe distance, no longer attempting to actively pursue.

The Bay County Sheriff's Office was informed of the stolen vehicle and they attempted to utilize stop sticks in the vicinity of the Bay and Jackson county line but were unsuccessful.

FHP officials said a sergeant with the Florida Highway Patrol attempted to use stop sticks in the area of U.S. Highway 231 and Kent Lane. To avoid the stop sticks, the vehicle crosses the center median and southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 231 and comes to a stop on the west shoulder.

The driver fled on foot. A perimeter was established, and the Jackson County Sheriff Office K9 was deployed. The subject was located, shortly after running from the stolen vehicle, and taken into custody.

This article originally appeared on The News Herald: Georgia man steals BMW, leads Florida Highway Patrol on chase