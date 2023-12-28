FHP: Man charged with DUI manslaughter after three-vehicle crash on I-75

On Oct. 14, Florida Highway Patrol troopers were called to a three-vehicle wreck on Interstate 75 that killed a man and injured several others.

The accused at-fault driver was among the injured and hospitalized. Released from the hospital, the driver was sent to a rehabilitation center for additional recovery.

Troopers continued their investigation. The driver eventually was released from the rehab center.

On Wednesday, the driver met FHP Traffic Homicide Investigator Mark Baker at the Marion County Jail, where he turned himself in.

The man, Raynel Fabian Garay-Diaz, faces seven charges relating to the crash. They include DUI manslaughter, driving on a suspended license resulting in death, and DUI with serious bodily injuries.

Garay-Diaz's first appearance hearing

Appearing by Zoom from the county jail on Thursday morning in front of County Judge LeeAnn Mackey-Barnes, Garay-Diaz was informed of his charges.

Seated in a wheelchair, the 43-year-old man spoke with the judge through a Spanish language interpreter. Garay-Diaz told the judge he had surgery on both hands, which have rods and screws, and he's unable to move them.

Garay-Diaz said he plans to hire an attorney. His bail was set at $40,500. If released, the judge told him, he cannot consume or access any alcohol and is not allowed to drive. He told the judge "God bless you," and left the podium.

About the crash

Baker said on Oct. 14, FHP officials were called to a crash along I-75, not far from the State Road 200 interchange.

Troopers said Garay-Diaz was behind the wheel of a Honda Pilot that was traveling north on the interstate. Officials said the vehicle had no headlights and Garay-Diaz was intoxicated.

Garay-Diaz lost control of the vehicle, which went off the road and struck a guardrail. Garay-Diaz was ejected from the vehicle. He was not wearing his seat belt.

Investigators said the unmanned vehicle returned to the road, where it struck a semitractor-trailer. The vehicle eventually stopped in the inside lane, where it was hit from behind by a Honda Accord.

Three men who were in the Honda Accord, along with Garay-Diaz, were transported to a local hospital. The backseat passenger from the Honda Accord died two days after the wreck, according to Baker's investigation.

The victim was identified as Andrew Bishop, 20, of Ocala. The other two who were injured have since been released, troopers said.

The arrest

Garay-Diaz was critically injured in the crash. From Baker's investigation, it showed Garay-Diaz's blood alcohol content was 0.227, which is close to three times above the state's legal limit of 0.08.

Discharged from the hospital, Garay-Diaz was sent to rehab. He continues to recuperate from his injuries.

Once Baker's case was completed, the FHP investigator reached out to Garay-Diaz about the investigation. Arrangements were made to meet at the county jail. There, Garay-Diaz did not say anything to Baker.

