FHP: Man dies in single car wreck Sunday on interstate in Gadsden County

A man died in a Sunday morning crash after veering off Interstate 10 in Gadsden County, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.

The 31-year-old was traveling west on the interstate near mile marker 191 when he drove into the shoulder for "unknown reasons," according to a news release. He went through the ditch, hit a pine tree and was pronounced dead on scene.

The Midway Fire Department and the Road Ranger Service Patrol assisted FHP with the crash, which the agency is investigating.

