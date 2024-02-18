FHP: Man dies after walking away from traffic stop near I-95 in Volusia County

A 40-year-old man has died after walking away from a traffic stop in Daytona Beach, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said the crash happened at 7:25 p.m. on Saturday.

According to a news release, an FHP trooper stopped a possible impaired driver in the southbound lane of Interstate 95 near LPGA Blvd.

The trooper said they told the driver to stay in the vehicle, but they did not listen and got out of the car.

The trooper then told the driver to get on the ground, and after the man refused, the trooper tased him, FHP said.

Investigators said the driver walked into traffic on I-95 and was hit by multiple vehicles.

He died at the scene.

No other serious injuries were reported.

FHP said the crash is still under investigation.

