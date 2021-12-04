FHP: Man shot, injured while driving on I-4 in Volusia County

A man was shot and injured while driving in Volusia County on Saturday morning.

A 21-year-old man traveled west on Interstate-4 on a white 2018 Toyota Rav 4 when an unknown vehicle shot his car and injured him, said Lt. Kim Montes, Florida Highway Patrol spokesperson.

The victim, who was injured on his left side, was taken to Halifax Hospital in Deltona around 3:11 a.m. by his mother. He remains stable in the hospital, Montes said.

Deputies confirmed they found three bullet holes in the vehicle, the report included.

The victim was unable to provide a description of the suspect car.

This is an ongoing investigation.

nontiveros@orlandosentinel.com