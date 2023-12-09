FHP: Melbourne man, 28, dies in car crash on I-95 in West Melbourne

A 28-year-old Melbourne man was killed Friday in an early evening, one-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in West Melbourne, troopers said.

The driver was headed north when he lost control of a 2008 Suzuki Reno north of Palm Bay Road just after 7 p.m., according to a report from Florida Highway Patrol, which did not disclose the driver's name.

The man overcorrected after driving left onto the paved median, troopers said. The car rotated, with its left rear colliding with a guardrail. The vehicle then traveled across northbound lanes of the interstate, hitting tree branches before veering off an embankment, going airborne and crashing, then landing on its side.

The driver died at the scene, according to troopers. The crash remains under investigation.

Britt Kennerly is education/breaking news editor at FLORIDA TODAY.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today