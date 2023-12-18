FHP: Motorcyclist dies after 8 vehicles collide with him on US-27 near Clermont

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Lake County.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday near Clermont.

Troopers said a motorcyclist, traveling southbound on US-27 near Frank Jarrell Road, lost control and fell onto the center lane of the roadway.

READ: Florida Republican Party suspends chairman and demands his resignation amid rape investigation

Investigators said eight vehicles, also traveling southbound, could not avoid the motorcyclist and hit the 26-year-old man.

He died at the crash scene.

Troopers have not released his name but said he lived in Kissimmee.

READ: Starting Monday, Wekiva High School will be the first to launch new security measures

FHP said all of the other drivers stopped after the collision and are cooperating with investigators.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.