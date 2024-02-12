FHP: Motorcyclist dies after crashing, then colliding with pedestrian in Seminole County

A 63-year-old man died Sunday evening after crashing on his motorcycle and colliding with a pedestrian on Howell Branch Road in Seminole County on Sunday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Around 5:30 p.m., the man, riding a 2009 Harley Davidson, failed to negotiate a curve on Howell Branch Road. He then hit a curb and was thrown off the motorcycle, FHP said.

The motorcyclist then collided with a 23-year-old woman walking eastbound on Howell Branch Road on the sidewalk, FHP said.

The motorcyclist died at the scene. The woman suffered minor injuries and remained at the scene, FHP said.

The crash remains under investigation.