FHP: Motorcyclist killed in collision with sedan on U.S. 1 in PSL area

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — A motorcyclist died in a collision with a sedan Wednesday on U.S. 1 in the Port St. Lucie area, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The motorcyclist, a 65-year-old man of Fort Pierce, was riding south on U.S. 1 and approaching Brazilian Circle, according to the report. A 33-year-old woman of Port St. Lucie was driving the sedan north and attempted to make a left turn onto Brazilian Circle from U.S. 1, an FHP report shows.

When the driver of the sedan of the made the left turn, the motorcycle collided with the rear of the car, FHP investigators said.

The motorcyclist was killed in the collision and the sedan driver sustained minor injuries, according to the report. FHP refused to release the names of those involved in the crash, citing Marsy’s Law, passed in 2018.

Introduced in memory of a young woman murdered by her ex-boyfriend, Marsy’s Law was created to offer crime victims a slate of rights, including protecting them and their families from harassment by their attackers.

Some law enforcement officials have interpreted the statute as applying to any victim, as well as to law enforcement officers being entitled to privacy and having their identity protected.

