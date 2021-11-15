FHP: Motorcyclist killed in Osceola County hit-and-run
Troopers said that the incident happened at the intersection of Poinciana Boulevard and Isles of Bellalago Drive on Saturday night in Osceola County.
Troopers said that the incident happened at the intersection of Poinciana Boulevard and Isles of Bellalago Drive on Saturday night in Osceola County.
Alejandro de Tomaso sold the Carrozzeria Ghia coachbuilding and design firm to Ford in 1970, and not many years passed before Ford dealers around the world were selling Ghia-ized cars to the masses. Yes, everything from the Fiesta to the Granada (both the American and European varieties) got Ghia badges and touches of Italian-influenced luxury and style. The Mustang II wasn't left out of the Ghia party, of course, and I have found this option-stuffed '77 Mustang Ghia in a Denver self-service yard.
A traffic stop in Palm Springs at Los Felices Circle and West San Rafael Drive revealed the 16- and 17-year old both had prior felony convictions
More than a quarter of a million pounds of taxpayers’ money is being spent on improving productivity at “cruel” caged chicken farms in China.
The Prince of Wales and other members of the Royal family, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, paid tribute to the war dead at a commemoration event on Saturday night.
In what could be seen as historic step toward the legitimization of the metaverse, the island nation of Barbados is preparing to legally declare digital real estate sovereign land with the establishment of a metaverse embassy. The Barbadian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade signed an agreement on Sunday with Decentraland, among the largest and most popular crypto-powered digital worlds, for the establishment of a digital embassy. Per a press release provided to CoinDesk, the government is also finalizing agreements with “Somnium Space, SuperWorld and other Metaverse platforms.”
Phil Mickelson stood on the 18th green at Phoenix Country Club, a wide smile across his face as he held yet another PGA Tour Champions trophy. Next to him was 64-year-old Bernhard Langer, grinning just as broadly as he hoisted the Charles Schwab Cup trophy at an age when most players are playing from the front tee boxes, not fighting for championships. Mickelson birdied three of the final holes Sunday to win the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship, and Langer held on to win his sixth PGA Tour Champions season points title.
Photo by Mark Hertzberg-Pool/Getty ImagesA misdemeanor gun charge against Kyle Rittenhouse was dismissed just hours before jurors were expected to begin deliberating the fate of the teenager accused of murdering two people and trying to kill a third during a police-violence protest last August.Rittenhouse, 18, has faced a slew of charges, including first-degree reckless homicide, in relation to the Aug. 25, 2020 shooting amid unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, over the police shooting of Jacob Blake.
This city on Lake Michigan was quiet, calm and peaceful on Sunday, and many residents want it to remain that way as closing arguments in the trial of Kyle Ritte
The man was never caught after he stole $215,000 from the Society National Bank, where he worked as a bank teller in 1969, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.
Eureka High School graduate Ben Zobrist took leave in 2019 in an effort to resolve his marital woes. He lost $8 million in income, the lawsuit says.
As the girl was being transported, medical personnel began giving her chest compressions, the Coast Guard tweeted.
David Neal Cox, 50, will be executed in Mississippi by lethal injection for the May 2010 killing of his estranged wife in Sherman.
Staffing shortages in Seattle, due in part to the city’s vaccine mandate for emergency workers, resulted in a 13-year-old boy watching his father die after he suffered a medical emergency.
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) on Sunday warned against the potential consequences of the Justice Department's recent raids of Project Veritas founder James O'Keefe's residence and the residences of his associates.
Readers comment on health care choices, a profane bumper sticker and more
A Kansas City, Missouri, police detective is now waiting for a judge to deliver a verdict after his involuntary manslaughter trial in the fatal shooting […]
An off-duty police officer getting a haircut Saturday afternoon shot and killed a 38-year-old man who police say burst into the East Baltimore shop and shot a barber to death. On Monday morning, police identified Carlos Ortega as the man who fatally shot the barber. Investigators allege Ortega was also responsible for two earlier shootings that left a 44-year-old man dead and another person ...
Bill Pugliano/GettyA dramatic SWAT standoff at a Utah home has uncovered a horrific kidnapping ordeal that police say saw a woman held captive for weeks while she was tortured in increasingly deranged ways. The woman’s alleged captor, identified by authorities in West Valley City as 50-year-old Garman Shaun Cunningham, is now behind bars and facing a slew of charges. Police learned of his alleged house of horrors after responding to a domestic violence call at his home late Friday; they were rep
A man died days after an explosion in Oxnard last month caused by an illegal "butane honey oil" operation. A second man remains critically injured.
How investors including Robert Perry Tucker II can acquire land, and through exploitive but legal means, cut a family out of their fortune.