FHP: Newberry woman, 29, dies in crash Friday evening on State Road 45

A 29-year-old Newberry woman was killed Friday evening in a two-vehicle crash in Alachua County, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.

Here's what we know:

When did the crash occur?

Friday at about 7:38 p.m.

Where did the crash occur?

State Road 45.

The FHP report

According to the report, the 29-year-old Newberry woman was traveling north on State Road 45 in a Chevrolet pickup truck. At the same time, a 45-year-old Newberry woman was traveling south on the same road in a Ford SUV. The report says the SUV struck the pickup truck, but does not indicate how the vehicles collided or the cause of the crash.

The 29-year-old woman was taken to a local emergency room where she was pronounced dead. The driver of the SUV was listed in serious condition.

