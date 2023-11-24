FHP: Orlando man killed in crash on Old Winter Garden Road near Orlovista

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a Thanksgiving crash in Orange County that left one person dead.

Troopers were called to Old Winter Garden Rd. near Tyler Ave. shortly before 9:30 p.m. Thursday for reports of a crash involving two vehicles.

According to FHP, a 2012 Honda Civic being driven by a 24-year-old man from Orlando was westbound on Old Winter Garden Road approaching Tyler Ave. in the outside lane when he pulled into the left continuous turn lane in an attempt to pass traffic.

Troopers say the man attempted to reenter the travel lanes, but overcorrected and rear-ended a 2019 Dodge Charger that was also westbound on Old Winter Garden Rd.

FHP crash investigators say the collision forced the Civic to overturn multiple times, ejecting the driver, before coming to a rest on its roof off the roadway.

The man was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center and pronounced dead there. According to an FHP crash report, he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Charger, identified only as a 31-year-old woman from Orlando, was not injured and remained at the scene to talk to troopers.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

