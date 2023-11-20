FHP: Pensacola man dies 5 days after ECFR extricated him from Chemstrand Road crash

Five days after a two-vehicle crash sent multiple people to the hospital, at least one of them has died.

The Florida Highway Patrol told the News Journal that a 43-year-old Pensacola man involved in the accident died Saturday.

On Nov. 13, Escambia County Fire Rescue had to extricate five people from two vehicles after they collided at the intersection of Chemstrand Road and Crooked Oak Drive, sending one of the vehicles into a ravine.

Escambia County Fire Rescue had to extricate multiple people from two vehicles Nov. 13 after a crash at the intersection of Chemstrand Road and Crooked Oak Drive. All five were sent to the hospital.

"Within 10 minutes of company arrival, two passengers were extricated from the red vehicle, while an additional 20 minutes was required to extricate the passengers from the vehicle in the ravine," an ECFR Facebook post said.

FHP did not release further information.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola man dies day after Chemstrand Road crash