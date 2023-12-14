FHP: Pensacola motorcyclist facing charges after killing a pedestrian on Beverly Parkway

Florida Highway Patrol says charges are pending for a motorcyclist after a 63-year-old Pensacola man died Wednesday night in a crash.

A 29-year-old man, also from Pensacola, was driving his motorcycle eastbound down Beverly Parkway near Concordia Boulevard around 8 p.m. when he hit a crossing pedestrian, according to FHP.

"A 63-year-old male was walking his scooter north across Beverly Parkway," an FHP report says. "While in the roadway, the motorcyclist struck the man with the scooter. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased on scene."

The motorcyclist was transported to Baptist Hospital with critical injuries. When the 29-year-old is release from the hospital, law enforcement will charge the man, according to FHP.

FHP did not announce what charges are pending.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola man faces charges for killing pedestrian, FHP says