FHP: Plant City man arrested after fleeing hit-and-run crash

TAMPA, Fla. - A Plant City man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred on October 21 at around 8:40 p.m.

FHP says a Chevrolet Silverado pickup was traveling eastbound on SR-574 when a pedestrian entered its path.

Following the crash, the driver, Mauro Caalmaez, left the scene only to return two hours later, FHP said.

FHP says, Caalmaez is facing various charges, including leaving the scene of a crash with serious injury and driving with no license.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.