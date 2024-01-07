FHP: Police search for car that stuck, killed bicyclist in Orange County

Police are searching for a car involved in a crash early Sunday that led to a 71-year-old bicyclist’s death near Pine Hills in Orange County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Just after 1 a.m. on Powers Drive, south of Indian Hill Road, an unknown driver failed to slow down or stop and crashed into the bicyclist, FHP said. The man was taken to Health Central Hospital where he later died.

The driver fled the scene but traffic homicide investigators located a car part that could be involved in the collision, FHP said. The car part is from a 2021 to 2023 KIA K5 and the vehicle should have damage to the front right side.

Anyone with knowledge about the crash or the car in question should call FHP at 407-737- 2213 or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

The investigation is ongoing.