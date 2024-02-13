FHP press release: Indianapolis man, 68, hit and killed by semi-truck in Alachua County

A 68-year-old Indianapolis man was hit and killed by a semitractor-trailer while walking along an Alachua County roadway early Tuesday, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.

Here's what we know:

When did the incident occur?

Tuesday at about 1:10 a.m.

Where did it occur?

County Road 232, west of State Road 24.

The FHP press release

According to the release, the Indianapolis man was walking along County Road 232 in the eastbound lane when he was hit by a semitractor-trailer. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck, a 60-year-old man, and his passenger, a 30-year-old man, both of Jacksonville, were not injured.

