FHP releases name, charges against woman shot by trooper near Palm Coast

The Florida Highway Patrol has released the identity of and charges against a woman who was shot by a trooper last week after a brief pursuit near Palm Coast. FHP stated the trooper fired because the woman drove her car toward the trooper.

Jaqueline Faye Blank was released from a hospital and booked into the Volusia County Branch Jail on a probation violation, the FHP stated.

Blank, 37, is a DeLand resident and was booked into the jail on Wednesday, according to jail records.

Blank was also charged with three counts of aggravated battery on a police officer; aggravated fleeing and eluding; reckless driving damage to person or property; felony criminal mischief; resisting with violence; and driving without a valid license, according to FHP.

The shooting happened in a parking lot of the Hammock Beach Resort off 16th Road East and near Old Salt Park.

The FHP stated Thursday that the “female driver accelerated her vehicle toward a responding trooper. Faced with the immediate deadly threat of being struck by the vehicle, the trooper discharged his firearm in a successful attempt to immobilize the deadly threat.”

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper on Wednesday shot a woman inside the white car after a chase near Palm Coast.

The FHP stated the driver was immediately provided care and transported to a hospital.

The FHP did not release the name of the trooper who fired the shots.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting as is routine in this area for officer-involved shootings.

Video shows shooting

A video taken by someone at the resort was posted on FlaglerLive.

The video shows law enforcement officers on both sides of a white sedan. FHP vehicles are in front of the vehicle in an apparent attempt to box it in.

On the passenger side, an officer uses what appears to be a baton to try to break the passenger side window as sirens blare. An officer on the driver's side appears to kick at the car. Several officers have guns pointed at the car.

The car moves forward and then back and then forward again, striking an FHP vehicle.

Then two shots ring out. There is pause and then two more shots are heard.

After the shots, an officer on the driver's side strikes at the vehicle with an object. The passenger side door opens and officers pull someone away from the car. The video then ends.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: FHP identifies, charges woman shot by trooper near Palm Coast