FHP releases reckless motorcyclist video in Jacksonville on Twitter

Florida Highway Patrol shared videos on Twitter during Labor Day on Monday of motorcyclist Bradley Scott Allen recklessly speeding through traffic in Jacksonville.

The public safety announcement released by FHP read, “If you drive recklessly, we will find you. And when we do, you will go to jail! (We will not pass GO and we will not collect $200).”

PUBLIC SAFETY ANNOUNCEMENT

If you drive recklessly, we will find you. And when we do, you will go to jail! (We will not pass GO and we will not collect $200)

Bradley Scott Allen was arrested in Jacksonville for reckless driving, fleeing and eluding, and (1 of 2) pic.twitter.com/wNvbQwWpdL — FHPJacksonville (@FHPJacksonville) September 5, 2022

Allen was arrested in Jacksonville for reckless driving, fleeing and eluding, and numerous other criminal charges.

“His selfish acts on the roadway placed many peoples lives in danger,” FHP went on to say. “Make your holidays memorable, but not like this. Please drive safely. Thank you to the hard-working troopers keeping our highways safe today.”

