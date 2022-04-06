FHP report aside, city must remove bad cop

Boynton Beach Officer Mark Sohn pictured in 2016 with his K-9 Daxxx. (Joseph Forzano / The Palm Beach Post)

Talk about getting thrown under the bus. The Florida Highway Patrol did the city of Boynton Beach no favors following an investigation that cleared a city police officer involved in a high speed chase that led to the death of a 13-year-old dirt bike rider.

FHP cleared the officer, Mark Sohn, and pretty much blamed the death of young Stanley "SJ" Davis III on the deceased. Davis, the report said, was "driving recklessly" while "unlawfully fleeing an attempted traffic stop." The FHP concluded that "no charges shall be filed because the at-fault person expired as a result of the crash."

What the report failed to mention was that Sohn violated department police chase policy. He still faces an internal investigation by Boynton Beach police, and what happens next should be a foregone conclusion. A 20-year-veteran whose policy violations led to three deaths, including that of a 5-year-old, isn't worthy of the uniform. Sohn should be fired. No ifs, ands or buts.

Since the Dec. 26 incident, the city has been ripped by racial tensions from an enraged segment of the Black community that can't fathom why a cop linked to three high-speed chase deaths is still on the force. "I have one question: How many lives?" Marisella Readon asked city officials in January. Reardon's 5-year-old son, Jayden, was killed in 2006, after a vehicle pursued by Sohn struck him. "There's three now. How many more do you need before you have the (courage) to act?"

The FHP report cleared Sohn but did nothing to bring this highly charged and racially tinged police chase to a conclusion. Davis was black, as were the other two victims of high speed chases linked to Sohn. Sohn is white, as is the one person the city charter says can fire him — City Manager Lori LaVerriere. She has grounds for termination.

Sohn's record, according to an 81-page Internal Affairs file, includes 10 written reprimands and three suspensions, including two for violating department pursuit policies. City police are prohibited from initiating high-speed chases unless "the officer reasonably believes the person(s) fleeing has committed a forcible felony defined as: murder, manslaughter, sexual battery, carjacking, home-invasion robbery; robbery, arson or kidnapping." The encounter with Davis didn't come close to that standard.

City officials won't talk about the progress of the internal investigation until either the probe is completed or the police chief informs Sohn of its findings. It's a prudent procedure that hasn't tamped down the community outrage.

Let's be clear. The Davis family isn't completely blameless here. As the FHP report pointed out in excruciating detail, it was the youngster who operated the dirt bike on public streets and fled at high speed from a police officer attempting to make a traffic stop — all illegal under state law and factors that led to Davis' untimely death.

However, the onus in this case doesn't rest with the family or a young teenager. Sohn is the supposedly highly trained professional whose decision to initiate a nine-block high speed chase should be held to account and take precedence over that of a 13 year-old.

You won't get any of that from the FHP. For a three-month investigation that produced an exhaustive account of the chase, the crash, even detailed descriptions of the tape measure used to determine the grade and elevation of the road and sidewalk. What you won't find is how a police officer used bad judgment and violated department policy.

All of which leaves city leaders with a disgruntled community and an officer who fits the description of a bad cop. The first step in addressing this tragedy is removing Sohn from the Boynton Beach Police Department.

