FHP report: Boynton cop cleared in death of dirt bike rider; teen was going 85 mph when he crashed

BOYNTON BEACH — A Boynton Beach police officer involved in the death of a 13-year-old dirt bike rider on Dec. 26 has been cleared of any criminal charges following the conclusion of a three-month investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol.

The announcement was made Thursday morning through a written statement from a Boynton Beach police spokesperson. FHP couldn't be reached immediately for comment.

Stanley Davis III, a 7th-grade student at Congress Middle School, was traveling approximately 85 mph when he crashed, according to the statement. Mark Sohn, a 20-year veteran of the city's police force, has been on paid administrative leave since the incident.

Boynton Beach Police K9 Officer Mark Sohn stands with Daxxx on Thursday, January 5, 2016. (Joseph Forzano / The Palm Beach Post)

"There was no physical contact between the police officer’s vehicle and the motorcycle, the FHP report found," read the Boynton Beach police statement. "The FHP report's closing status states: This investigation is complete, and no charges shall be filed, because the at-fault person expired as a result of the crash."

Boynton Police will conduct internal affairs investigation

The police department will now conduct an internal-affairs investigation to determine if Sohn violated any policies in the incident. The city has previously said an internal-affairs probe could last six months.

Stanley Davis Jr. died Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in a dirt-bike crash on North Federal Highway in Boynton Beach.

Shannon Thompson, the boy's mother, said Thursday morning that she was not aware of the FHP's findings.

Davis III died after the dirt bike he received the previous day as a Christmas present struck a median on North Federal Highway, catapulting him into a street sign. Davis, who was wearing a helmet, died at the scene.

Surveillance-camera video shows a police vehicle following the bike with its lights on as it turned north onto Federal from Boynton Beach Boulevard. The boy crashed moments later.

Family and friends of the boy have demanded Sohn's firing, saying he violated the police department's policy regarding vehicle pursuits which states that chases will be initiated only "if the officer reasonably believes that the person(s) fleeing has committed a forcible felony defined as: murder, manslaughter, sexual battery, carjacking, home-invasion robbery; robbery, arson or kidnapping."

Sohn has an extensive disciplinary history, including two prior suspensions for violating the pursuit policy.

