FHP says medical episode probably led to single-car crash that killed Michigan man, 65

A 65-year-old Brighton, Michigan, man is dead following a single-car crash, leading authorities to believe he may have suffered a medical episode.

The crash happened around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday along Stringfellow Road, near Luloma Lane, on Pine Island, according to a Florida Highway Patrol incident report.

Troopers said he lost control of his SUV as a result of a possible medical episode.

Pine Island stabbing: Bokeelia woman charged with battery last seen at home where fatal stabbing, witness says

The SUV traveled off the road, entered a culvert and collided with several signs. The Michigan driver died on scene.

He's one of at least 10 deaths stemming from Lee County crashes this year.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Threads @tomasfrobeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: FHP: Michigan man dies in crash after possible medical episode