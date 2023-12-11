FHP searching for hit-and-run suspect after pedestrian crash on Navarre Parkway

Florida Highway Patrol are searching for a hit-and-run suspect who hit a pedestrian Friday night.

An black sedan was being driven down Navarre Parkway in front of Publix when the driver struck a pedestrian.

"After the collision, the black sedan entered the Publix parking lot," an FHP release says. The driver exited the vehicle and observed the damage, and was speaking with an individual that was in a blue extended cab Toyota Tacoma."

FHP says the driver of the black sedan then exited the Publix parking lot and left the scene.

FHP did not disclose the injuries to the victim.

If you have any information, call *FHP or Emerald Coast Crimes Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS.

