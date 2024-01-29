FHP searching for unknown driver after Pensacola man killed in Ensley hit-and-run

The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for the driver of a vehicle that struck and killed a Pensacola man Friday night.

Troopers are searching for the driver of a 2008 Toyota Prius that fatally struck a 34-year-old man riding an electric scooter on 9 1/2 Mile Road near Omar Avenue.

"The white sedan stopped for a brief moment, then fled the scene traveling west on 9 1/2 Mile Road," an FHP report says.

FHP troopers later found the vehicle without the driver.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call FHP at 850-484-5000 or dial *FHP.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola man dies during fatal hit-and-run on 9 1/2 Mile Road