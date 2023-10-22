FHP: St. Petersburg woman arrested for DUI after traveling 120 MPH on Gandy Bridge

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. - On Saturday night, a St. Petersburg woman was arrested and charged with a DUI, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred at around 8:30 p.m.

FHP says a trooper was passed on the Gandy Bridge by a driver traveling westbound at 120 MPH in a 55 MPH zone.

After the trooper placed the driver, Brittany Bianchi, in custody, she dug her fingernails into the trooper's hands, FHP said.

Bianchi has also been charged with resisting officer with violence, battery on law enforcement and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to FHP.