FHP: St. Petersburg woman arrested for DUI after traveling 120 MPH on Gandy Bridge

FOX 13 News Staff
·1 min read
0
<div>Photo Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol</div>
Photo Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. - On Saturday night, a St. Petersburg woman was arrested and charged with a DUI, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred at around 8:30 p.m.

READ: FHP: Plant City man arrested after fleeing hit-and-run crash

FHP says a trooper was passed on the Gandy Bridge by a driver traveling westbound at 120 MPH in a 55 MPH zone.

After the trooper placed the driver, Brittany Bianchi, in custody, she dug her fingernails into the trooper's hands, FHP said.

READ: Woman found dead during well-being check in Citrus County, deputies say

Bianchi has also been charged with resisting officer with violence, battery on law enforcement and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to FHP.

Recommended Stories