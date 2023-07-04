FHP: Teen arrested following multi-county chase on I-95 with troopers

Florida Highway Patrol announced it arrested a suspect that led troopers on a high-speed chase in Duval County after stealing a sedan in Flagler County.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to the incident report, St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office notified FHP about a stolen vehicle from Flagler County traveling northbound on I-95. SJSO said the car was last seen at 9:14 a.m. Monday at mile marker 306.

Troopers spotted the stolen car in the area of I-95 and Old St. Augustine Road, and the chase was initiated.

Read: Fort Worth shooting: 3 dead, 8 injured

The crash came to an end when the suspect crashed his car into a U-Haul truck on I-95 northbound just south of Bowden Road. The 18-year-old suspect exited the car and tried to run, but he was caught quickly following a brief foot chase.

Action News Jax is working to confirm the identity of the suspect.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and will update you as events unfold.

Read: Experts telling parents to exercise caution when allowing children to hold sparklers

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.