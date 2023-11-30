FHP will be ticketing drivers who blow through Memorial Boulevard lighted crosswalks today

Drivers who blow through the special, lit-up pedestrian crosswalks on Memorial Boulevard in Lakeland will be ticketed around lunchtime today.

The Florida Highway Patrol and members of the Florida Department of Transportation Community Traffic Safety Team will be at the crosswalks from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. citing motorists who violate the signals and educating drivers and pedestrians on best safety practices.

“The recent data collected by FDOT shows that some pedestrians are not using the equipment (PHBs) in this area and drivers are not stopping when they should,” said Keith Robbins, FDOT district safety administrator. “This is truly alarming, especially since this stretch of the boulevard is utilized by approximately 300 pedestrians daily.”

Kissimmee motorcyclist 21-year-old man dies after smashing into another car on Interstate 4

The pedestrian hybrid beacons were installed in 2020. There are at least five of them between Kettles Avenue in the west and Ingraham Avenue in the east. The beacons allow pedestrians to push a button, and lights flash to stop traffic and give the pedestrian the right of way.

Statistics show that many traffic related deaths involve people walking at night and at non-intersection locations, the FDOT said. The beacons are proven to reduce accidents involving pedestrians and bicyclists, but their success is dependent on drivers and pedestrians being aware of their surroundings.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Do you ignore Memorial Blvd. crosswalks? Tickets are being given today