FHP troopers increase patrols during holiday traffic rush

Drivers in the Sunshine State may notice extra Florida Highway Patrol troopers during the holiday weeks.

An estimated 6 million Floridians are expected to drive more than 50 miles from home for the holidays.

FHP says statistics show there were nearly 35,000 crashes and 330 deaths last December.

Troopers say many of those deaths were caused by drivers under the influence.

“We understand that it’s the holidays. You will see your family. It’s your time to have fun and enjoy that. However, do it responsibly,” said FHP Trooper Migdalisis Garcia.

Garcia said anyone who suspects they see a drunk driver, can call *FHP and a trooper will be on the lookout.

