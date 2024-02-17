FHP troopers searching for driver that hit and killed bicyclist on CR 314

Authorities are searching for the person who was behind the wheel of a vehicle that struck and killed a bicyclist Friday night.

Here's what we know:

Where did the crash occurred? By Ocala Heights subdivision located in the 6800 block of County Road 314.

FHP troopers said this bicycle was hot by a vehicle believed to be an older model Chevy Equinox along County Road 314 Friday night.

Which agency is investigating the crash? Florida Highway Patrol.

What happened? Troopers said a vehicle was traveling westbound on CR 314. The bicycle rider was also westbound on the same road in front of the vehicle.

FHP troopers recovered this piece of debris left in the roadway after the fatal crash along County Road 314 Friday night. Authorities think the abandoned part is from a Chevy Equinox, 2010 to 2015.

FHP officials said the vehicle struck the bicyclist. The driver left the scene, troopers said.

The bicycle was broken into different pieces that were scattered along the two-lane roadway.

Any information about the victim? Investigators said the bicycle rider was transported to HCA Florida Ocala Hospital where the individual was pronounced deceased. Officials identified the person as a 35-year-old man from Ocala. The man's name was not released by authorities who are trying to notify his family.

Do investigators know the type of vehicle that hit the rider? Base of evidence recovered from the scene, troopers believe the vehicle is a 2010 to 2015 Chevy Equinox.

What time was the incident reported? Authorities said they were dispatched to the scene at 7:57 p.m. The roadway does not have street lights and was dark.

Authorities said this broken piece of bicycle was found in the roadway along County Road 314 on Friday night. The rider was hit and killed and FHP troopers are searching for the driver.

Using flashlights, troopers diligently searched the crime scene that stretched roughly a half a block. The roadway was blocked, and motorists were detoured around the crash site so troopers could piece together what happened.

Other traffic deaths? To date, 12 people have died on the county roadways. That number does not include figures from the cities of Ocala, Belleview or Dunnellon. In 2023, FHP officials recorded 92 traffic deaths.

Who should anyone call if they've information about the crash? The Ocala FHP office at (352)512-6630, Crime Stoppers at (352)368-STOP, or www.ocalacrimestoppers.com.

Contact Austin L. Miller at austin.miller@starbanner.com

