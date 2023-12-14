FHP: Turnpike remains shut down in Osceola County for crash involving 3 semis, SUV and pick-up truck

A serious crash has shut down a northbound stretch of Florida’s Turnpike in Osceola County.

7:30 a.m. update:

FHP said preliminary findings show that the crash involved five vehicles, including:

3 semi-trucks

SUV (2024 Toyota RAV4)

Pickup truck (2022 RAM 3500)

Troopers said five patients have been transported to Osceola Regional Hospital, two of which went by helicopter.

As of 7:30 a.m., FHP said all northbound lanes of Florida’s Turnpike in the area of the crash remained shut down.

The crash remains under investigation.

Original story:

A serious crash has shut down a northbound stretch of Florida’s Turnpike in Osceola County.

The crash involves multiple vehicles near the Canoe Creek service plaza, roughly 15 miles south of Kissimmee Park Road.

Florida Highway Patrol has the crash location listed at mile marker 215 on its website.

A crash involving semi-trucks has closed a section of the Turnpike.

It happened shortly after 4:30 a.m.

A Turnpike traffic camera showed two overturned semi-trucks and another truck nearby.

Troopers shut down a section of northbound lanes in Osceola County early Thursday.

Cargo is visibly strewn on the roadway.

WFTV has reached out to Florida Highway Patrol for more details about the crash, including possible injuries.

Meantime, Channel 9′s Alexa Lorenzo has been monitoring the crash all morning long.

An alternate route could be US-441 to US-192, which means northbound drivers would exit the Turnpike at Yeehaw Junction.

