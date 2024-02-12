FHP and US Marshals arrest Pensacola woman sought in fatal hit-and-run

Florida Highway Patrol and the U.S. Marshals Service arrested a Pensacola woman Monday who they believe drove a Toyota Prius connected to a fatal hit-and-run in January.

Sarah Rachel Nowlin, 38, was allegedly driving a 2008 Toyota Prius down 9 1/2 Mile Road Jan. 26 when she allegedly struck a man riding an electric scooter, leaving him in a ditch on the side of the roadway.

The FHP identified the deceased in January as a 34-year-old Pensacola man, but did not release his name.

"Nowlin slowed the vehicle then sped off, traveling westbound while leaving the scene," an FHP release says of the incident. "On Jan. 27, a bystander located the vehicle abandoned behind the trees on a vacant property. The bystander contacted the Florida Highway Patrol and the vehicle was impounded."

FHP issued an arrest warrant but says its attempts to locate Nowlin were unsuccessful. However, U.S. Marshals located Nowlin in Pensacola and took her into custody.

Nowlin is charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death and is held in Escambia County Jail without bond, according to court records.

February is FHP's hit-and-run awareness month to inform motorists to remain at the scene of any crash and reduce the number of hit-and-runs.

According to 2023 crash data from the Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, there were 1,493 hit-and-runs in Escambia County last year and 331 in Santa Rosa County.

