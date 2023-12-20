FHP: Woman dies after driving wrong way on US-192 in Brevard County

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly wrong-way crash in south Brevard County.

It happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Troopers said a 73-year-old woman was driving her Nissan Rogue SUV the wrong way on US-192 when she hit another car head on near Bumpy Road.

Investigators said the woman was traveling east on the inside westbound lane of US-192.

After colliding with a westbound Mazda 3 sedan, the SUV spun and came to rest on the grass shoulder of the roadway, according to FHP.

The driver of the SUV, of Micco, died at the crash scene.

The other driver, 24, of Sebastian, was taken to Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne.

Troopers said he suffered serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by FHP.

