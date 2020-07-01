FI Consulting Releases Version 2.5 Of Acquisition Spend Planner (ASP) With Microsoft Teams Integration

ASP Version 2.5 provides deep integration with Microsoft Teams in recognition of the unprecedented need and urgency to expand remote working capabilities

ARLINGTON, Va., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FI Consulting (FI) today announced the release of Version 2.5 of its Acquisition and Spend Planner (ASP), a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution that helps federal agencies gain greater efficiency, visibility, and productivity from their procurement pipelines through automation and collaborative acquisition planning. This release offers deep integration with Microsoft Teams, bringing collaborative acquisition planning to where people increasingly now work.

FI accelerated this out-of-cycle release over the course of the last month to respond the unique logistical challenges agencies face in the wake of COVID-19.

"The importance of collaboration across a distributed workforce has always been at the core of ASP but the need to protect each other through social distancing has accelerated the need for agencies to work remotely," said Robert Silverman, Managing Director at FI Consulting. "Microsoft Teams has emerged as the critical hub of the new workplace and we rapidly responded with ASP 2.5, to bring the entire acquisition planning process to where people now work."

Specifically, ASP 2.5 with Teams integration enables professionals to:

Work in Acquisition Teams and Channels: Create channels for each acquisition and teams for groups of related acquisitions to collaborate real-time through web calls, messaging, and acquisition package document development.

Create channels for each acquisition and teams for groups of related acquisitions to collaborate real-time through web calls, messaging, and acquisition package document development. View and Update Data - View and update specific acquisition actions information directly through an associated Teams channel and collaborate around changes in status.

- View and update specific acquisition actions information directly through an associated Teams channel and collaborate around changes in status. Customize Data Visualizations - Display customizable dashboards tailored to the specific action or group of actions.

- Display customizable dashboards tailored to the specific action or group of actions. Capture Meeting Attendees and Critical Communications – Automatically document key meetings and other communications by importing meeting records, notes, and associated files stored within Teams directly into ASP.

– Automatically document key meetings and other communications by importing meeting records, notes, and associated files stored within Teams directly into ASP. Develop Package Documents – Collaboratively and iteratively develop work-in-process documents and artifacts, integrating them into the ASP-driven acquisition package as they are finalized.

FI's ASP is built on Microsoft's FedRAMP-certified Power Platform and has been developed to integrate seamlessly with Microsoft Office applications such as Outlook, Word, Excel, SharePoint, and now Teams. ASP's low-code platform allows for rapid adaptation and agility.

For more information on ASP, please visit https://www.ficonsulting.com/how-we-help/solution-areas/acquisition-and-spend-planning. To learn more about ASP with Teams, or to experience a demonstration of its capabilities, email ASP@ficonsulting.com.

About FI Consulting

FI Consulting (FI) delivers solutions that help government agencies and commercial financial institutions gain better information, make insightful and substantiated decisions, manage risk, and improve performance. FI's approach applies data, analytics, modeling, and technology through agile, customer-centric principles that recognize the complexities of our clients' businesses as well as leading practices. Learn more at www.ficonsulting.com and join the conversation @FI_Consulting .

