Fiamma Holdings Berhad (KLSE:FIAMMA) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So on that note, Fiamma Holdings Berhad (KLSE:FIAMMA) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Fiamma Holdings Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.097 = RM62m ÷ (RM809m - RM167m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, Fiamma Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 9.7%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 9.7%, it's still a low return by itself.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Fiamma Holdings Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Fiamma Holdings Berhad here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Fiamma Holdings Berhad is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 53% over the last five years. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

In Conclusion...

To sum it up, Fiamma Holdings Berhad is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. And a remarkable 212% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

Fiamma Holdings Berhad does have some risks, we noticed 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

While Fiamma Holdings Berhad isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

