Fiamma Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:FIAMMA) Popularity With Investors Is Under Threat From Overpricing

Fiamma Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:FIAMMA) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 16.7x might make it look like a sell right now compared to the market in Malaysia, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 13x and even P/E's below 7x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's lofty.

Fiamma Holdings Berhad could be doing better as its earnings have been going backwards lately while most other companies have been seeing positive earnings growth. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this poor earnings performance will turn the corner. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Is There Enough Growth For Fiamma Holdings Berhad?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Fiamma Holdings Berhad would need to produce impressive growth in excess of the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 22% decrease to the company's bottom line. This has erased any of its gains during the last three years, with practically no change in EPS being achieved in total. Therefore, it's fair to say that earnings growth has been inconsistent recently for the company.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to slump, contracting by 4.9% during the coming year according to the two analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the broader market is forecast to expand by 13%, which paints a poor picture.

With this information, we find it concerning that Fiamma Holdings Berhad is trading at a P/E higher than the market. It seems most investors are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects, but the analyst cohort is not so confident this will happen. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as these declining earnings are likely to weigh heavily on the share price eventually.

What We Can Learn From Fiamma Holdings Berhad's P/E?

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that Fiamma Holdings Berhad currently trades on a much higher than expected P/E for a company whose earnings are forecast to decline. When we see a poor outlook with earnings heading backwards, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. This places shareholders' investments at significant risk and potential investors in danger of paying an excessive premium.

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Fiamma Holdings Berhad you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning.

If you're unsure about the strength of Fiamma Holdings Berhad's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

