Fiancée of murdered Florida reporter Dylan Lyons starts IVF fundraiser

The fiancée of murdered Florida reporter Dylan Lyons revealed she had his sperm collected hours after he was shot with the hopes of conceiving his child via in vitro fertilization.

“Dylan and I wanted nothing more than to get married and have children,” Casey Fite wrote on a GoFundMe page aimed at raising $50,000.

“The night he passed away, I researched about harvesting his sperm. I called doctor after doctor until I found one who was able to perform the procedure within the 24-hour period.”

Fite said the doctor was ultimately able to recover eight vials of sperm, which she hopes to use “to have the baby we so desperately wanted to have together.”

Lyons, a reporter for Spectrum News 13, was shot alongside his photographer, Jesse Walden, in Pine Hills on February 22. The pair were on Hialeah Street — reporting on the shooting death of 38-year-old Nathacha Augustin — when the suspected gunman, 19-year-old Keith Moses, opened fire on their vehicle.

From there, Moses burst into a nearby home, where he fatally shot 9-year-old T’yonna Major and wounded her mother.

The alleged shooter was arrested a short time later. He has only been charged in the death of Augustin, but authorities have said more charges are coming.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better partner in life, and I am forever heartbroken,” Fite wrote.

“Dylan would have been the best dad in the world,” she concluded. “Any contribution would be appreciated so we can still have our baby as I want to keep my Dylan’s legacy alive.”

As of Friday afternoon, the fundraiser has raked in nearly $2,000 in contributions.