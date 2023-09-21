Fiancée of slain L.A. County deputy speaks publicly for first time

The grief-stricken fiancée of Los Angeles County Deputy Sheriff Ryan “Clink” Clikunbroomer, who was killed Saturday in an ambush-style shooting while he sat in his patrol vehicle, spoke publicly for the first time Wednesday at a press conference to announce murder charges against the suspect.

The 30-year-old deputy and his fiancée, Brittany Lindsey, had gotten engaged to be married just four days before the fatal shooting.

“Ryan was the best guy I ever met,” Lindsey said at the podium, unable to hold back tears. “He was so thoughtful and caring. I’m so happy I was able to love him, it was not long enough. I couldn’t wait to start our lives together, to get married and start a family.”

Investigators believe the suspect, 29-year-old Kevin Salazar, ambushed and shot Clinkunbroomer on Sept. 16 as he sat at a red light near the intersection of Sierra Highway and Avenue Q. The deputy was rushed to the Antelope Valley Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

After an hours-long standoff outside of his Palmdale home early Monday morning, Salazar was arrested for the shooting.

The 29-year-old entered dual pleas of not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity in the killing of the deputy. According to his family, Salazar suffers from mental health issues, including schizophrenia.

He also faces special circumstances of lying in wait, murder of a peace officer and discharging a firearm, a .22-caliber revolver, from a vehicle, according to the criminal complaint.

With Clinkunbroomer’s parents, brother and sister, standing at her side, Lindsey thanked the law enforcement community for all the help they’ve given the family since the tragic incident and added that she was incredibly grateful to everyone who helped solve the case.

In an emotional moment at the podium, Lindsey spoke directly to the fallen deputy, telling him to watch over his “brothers and sisters in blue” and keep them safe as they continue to serve the community.

“Ryan, I miss you and I love you so much,” she said. “I don’t know how to live without you and I didn’t ever want to imagine it. Until we meet again.”

