Fiancé of pregnant woman shot to death sentenced to 14 years in prison

May 25—A Dayton man will spend at least 14 years in prison for his pregnant fiancée's January 2021 shooting death.

Kendall Lee Hock, 25, was sentenced Wednesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court after he pleaded guilty April 29 to involuntary manslaughter with a three-year firearm specification and having weapons while under disability in the death of 27-year-old Anjelica Marie Ramey.

Hock called 911 the evening of Jan. 11, 2021, and said his fiancée, later identified as Ramey, accidentally shot herself in the chest. He said Ramey was cleaning when she picked up a gun off the couch and it went off, at their duplex in the 300 block of Pleasant Avenue in Dayton. Ramey, a mother of five, was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where she died of her injuries.

The investigation and autopsy determined that Hock had shot Ramey, who was in the very early stages of pregnancy at the time of her killing, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office.

Investigators also determined that Hock had obtained the gun the day before the shooting, the prosecutor's office said previously.

Hock originally was indicted for murder in Ramey's death, but that charge was dropped as part of his guilty plea.

Hock is in the Montgomery County Jail, where he has been held since his Jan. 11, 2021, arrest by Dayton police.