Fianceé of man shot, killed by Riverdale police officer sues town, officer

The fianceé of a man shot and killed by a Riverdale police officer two years ago is suing him and the borough, claiming the officer used excessive force when he recklessly fired his weapon 14 times at the unarmed man during a vehicle pursuit, leading to his death.

The Borough of Riverdale displayed "deliberate indifference" and failed to properly train Officer Andrew Duffy and instead condoning his "propagation of a false narrative" surrounding the shooting of Michael Rivera, states the lawsuit filed in Morris County Superior Court on Thursday.

Nelly Rodriguez seeks unspecified damages in the wrongful death complaint, which comes nine days after a state grand jury declined to criminally charge Duffy in the Jan. 23, 2020 incident. The jury viewed video footage of the shooting, forensic evidence and autopsy results and heard witness testimony.

On Thursday, Riverdale Police Chief Kevin Smith said he could not comment on pending litigation. Robert Oostdyk, Riverdale's municipal attorney, when contacted Thursday morning, said he had yet to see the lawsuit and was not in a position to comment. He added it was generally his practice not to comment on pending litigation. Mayor Paul Carelli was made aware of the lawsuit but did not provide a comment.

Duffy was pursuing Rivera near the Home Depot on Route 23 in Riverdale after he was suspected of shoplifting items from the store, according to prior reports. Duffy and other officers followed Rivera to a cul-de-sac in Bloomingdale where Rivera drove into Duffy's cruiser as the officer was stepping out of the vehicle, the state Office of the Attorney General said in a statement. Duffy fired several rounds at Rivera, officials said; Audio recorded at the scene captured the sound of 14 gunshots.

But Duffy's use of force was unnecessary because the situation was being handled by other officers, Rodriguez's lawsuit reads.

Once Rivera had reached the cul-de-sac on Mathews Drive, his vehicle was "approaching a safe conclusion" when several Bloomingdale police officers used their patrol vehicles to block his car and any possible exits, the suit states.

But despite other officers having Rivera under their control, Duffy "pulled up his vehicle alongside [Rivera's] vehicle, opened his driver's side door, aimed a firearm at [Rivera's] vehicle and fired a shocking and alarming 14 shots into [Rivera's] body," the lawsuit states.

Rodriguez said Rivera did not have a weapon or any other object in his hands or on him. Use-of-force reports filed after the shooting did not say whether Rivera was armed or brandished a weapon at any point during the pursuit.

The suit also disputes Duffy's claims that Rivera ran his car into his cruiser. Rodriguez points to dashcam video and video from a home security camera released by the state Office of the Attorney General that she said proves Duffy's claims as false.

The borough did not attempt to contradict Duffy's "plainly false narrative," which allowed the officer to feel comfortable knowing his acts of "unreasonable excessive force" will not result in discipline, the suit states.

The lawsuit also states the municipality failed to adequately train, supervise and discipline officers, who as a result exhibited callous disregard for its citizens.

Following the shooting, paramedics administered first aid and CPR at the scene before Rivera was taken to Chilton Medical Center in Pompton Plains, where he was pronounced dead. His death was listed as a homicide on his death certificate and the cause was two gunshot wounds to his torso and neck, the suit states.

